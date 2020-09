Aerostar opens EUR 10 mln aircraft service center in eastern Romania

Aerostar opens EUR 10 mln aircraft service center in eastern Romania. Romanian aeronautical industrial group Aerostar opened in Iasi, eastern Romania, a maintenance center for civil aircraft such as Airbus 320 and Boeing 737, after a EUR 10 million investment. The maintenance center in Iasi is intended only for civil aviation. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ "This (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]