 
Romaniapress.com

September 2, 2020

EY seeks strategic investor for Romanian educational content platform LIVRESQ
Sep 2, 2020

EY seeks strategic investor for Romanian educational content platform LIVRESQ.

Romanian company Ascendia started collaborating with EY Romania to identify and select one or more strategic investors for the international expansion of its new business line - educational content platform LIVRESQ internationally, according to a report submitted to investors. The desired (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Industrial prices in RO keep recovering in July The industrial producer price index in Romania rose by 0.5% in July compared to June, after a 0.8% monthly advance in June, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS). Lower commodity prices pushed the index down by 4.1% during January-May. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ Compared to a year (...)

Study: Romania has 25th most complex economy in the world Romania ranked as the 25th most complex economy in the world (of 133 measured) in 2018, up 13 places compared to 2005, according to this year's edition of the Atlas of Economic Complexity compiled by Harvard University. The index mainly measures the sophistication of the products and services (...)

Polish shoe retailer CCC opens two more stores in Romania Polish retailer CCC, the second-biggest player on the Romanian footwear market, continues to expand in the country with the inauguration of a store in the Dambovita Mall, in Targoviste, and a new unit in the NEST retail park, in Oradea. CCC thus reaches a network of 75 stores locally. (...)

AmRest opens fourth Burger King restaurant in Romania Polish group AmRest, one of the largest European restaurant operators, will open a new Burger King restaurant in Bucharest, in Promenda Mall. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ "We continue our plan by inaugurating the fourth restaurant in Bucharest, this time in the northern area. With this new opening, (...)

RO energy trader diversifies into grain production Romania's Competition Council authorized the transaction through which the energy, gas and petroleum trader Tinmar Group, controlled by local businessman Augustin Oancea, took direct control over the grain producer Intercereal Ialomita, reaching a 94.9% stake. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ Before the (...)

Alpha Bank's profit in Romania plunges in H1 The Romanian subsidiary of Greek group Alpha Bank reported that its gross profit plunged four-fold in the first half of the year (H1) compared to the same period of 2019, to EUR 1.2 mln. Its loan portfolio edged up marginally by 0.9% as of the end of H1 compared to mid-2019, to EUR 2.65 (...)

Biggest insurer in Romania pays dividends against regulator's recommendation City Insurance, the biggest insurance company in Romania by gross premiums underwritten in 2019, will pay dividends worth RON 15 mln (EUR 3.1 mln) to its shareholders from last year’s net profit. The company recorded a net profit of RON 41.9 mln (EUR 8.67 mln) in 2019. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |