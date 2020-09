Bitdefender Group Revenue Reaches Almost RON1B in 2019

Bitdefender Group Revenue Reaches Almost RON1B in 2019. IT security solutions provider Bitdefender, one of the best known Romanian tech brands worldwide and the largest local software developer posted about 1 billion lei (EUR200 million) revenue as a group in 2019, its filings with the Finance Ministry and the data it supplied to ZF (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]