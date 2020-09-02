 
'Restoration and revitalisation of Peles Castle Park' workshop in Sinaia, September 21-27
Sep 2, 2020

'Restoration and revitalisation of Peles Castle Park' workshop in Sinaia, September 21-27.

The sixth edition of the workshop called "Restoration and revitalisation of Peles Castle Park Sinaia" will take place September 21-27, according to the Romanian Royal House. The debate, coordinated by Florin Stanica, vice-rector of the University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine in Bucharest, and Elisabeta Dobrescu, will bring together a group of 20 students majoring in Landscaping and Horticulture from the Department of Horticulture, accompanied by specialist teaching staff. "In parallel, maintenance works will be carried out on the green spaces, landscaping trees and shrubs and taking stock of the species existing in the greenhouse since the time of Queen Marie," the source points out. The Royal Park and Greenhouses contain numerous species of trees, shrubs and flowering plants unique in Romania, some planted over 120 years ago. Conspicuous among them the Purpurea Major European beech (Fagus sylvatica Purpurea Major); the Turkish hazel (Coryllus colurna); the Japanese maple (Acer palmatum); the Nootka cypress (Chamaecyparis nootkatensis Pendula); the English yew (Taxus baccata); the European ash (Fraxinus excelsior Pendula); the weeping oriental cherry (Prunus serrulata Kiku Shidare), and the cherry laurel (Prunus laurocerassus). The action at the Sinaia Royal Estate is backed by the the Peles Royal Heritage Association. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

