Romania is to receive 1.29 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine, representing 4% of the first batch of 30 million doses contracted by the European Union (EU), health minister Nelu Tataru said at local news channel Digi24. The percentage is proportional to Romania’s population, Tataru (...)