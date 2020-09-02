Record drug bust in Constanta Port: Romanian Police seize EUR 80 mln worth of hashish and Captagon pills

Record drug bust in Constanta Port: Romanian Police seize EUR 80 mln worth of hashish and Captagon pills. Romanian prosecutors of the Anti-Organized Crime Directorate (DIICOT) and police officers found almost 1.5 tons of hashish and over 4 million Captagon pills (751 kg) in a container in the port of Constanta. The drugs have an estimated market value of EUR 80 million, the Romanian Police and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]