Industrial prices in RO keep recovering in JulyThe industrial producer price index in Romania rose by 0.5% in July compared to June, after a 0.8% monthly advance in June, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS). Lower commodity prices pushed the index down by 4.1% during January-May. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ Compared to a year (...)
Study: Romania has 25th most complex economy in the worldRomania ranked as the 25th most complex economy in the world (of 133 measured) in 2018, up 13 places compared to 2005, according to this year's edition of the Atlas of Economic Complexity compiled by Harvard University. The index mainly measures the sophistication of the products and services (...)
Polish shoe retailer CCC opens two more stores in RomaniaPolish retailer CCC, the second-biggest player on the Romanian footwear market, continues to expand in the country with the inauguration of a store in the Dambovita Mall, in Targoviste, and a new unit in the NEST retail park, in Oradea. CCC thus reaches a network of 75 stores locally. (...)
AmRest opens fourth Burger King restaurant in RomaniaPolish group AmRest, one of the largest European restaurant operators, will open a new Burger King restaurant in Bucharest, in Promenda Mall. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ "We continue our plan by inaugurating the fourth restaurant in Bucharest, this time in the northern area. With this new opening, (...)
RO energy trader diversifies into grain productionRomania's Competition Council authorized the transaction through which the energy, gas and petroleum trader Tinmar Group, controlled by local businessman Augustin Oancea, took direct control over the grain producer Intercereal Ialomita, reaching a 94.9% stake. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ Before the (...)
Alpha Bank's profit in Romania plunges in H1The Romanian subsidiary of Greek group Alpha Bank reported that its gross profit plunged four-fold in the first half of the year (H1) compared to the same period of 2019, to EUR 1.2 mln. Its loan portfolio edged up marginally by 0.9% as of the end of H1 compared to mid-2019, to EUR 2.65 (...)