Bitdefender 2019 Turnover Grows 23% YoY To RON671M. IT security solutions provider Bitdefender, one of the best known Romanian tech brands worldwide and the largest local software developer, held by the entrepreneurial family Florin and Mariuca Talpes, reported a turnover of RON671 million (EUR141 million) in 2019, up 23% on the year, per (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]