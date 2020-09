Fabrica De Lapte Brasov Revenue Up 8% to RON509M in 2019

Fabrica De Lapte Brasov Revenue Up 8% to RON509M in 2019. Fabrica de Lapte Brasov, the producer of the Olympus dairy products, ended 2019 with 509 million lei revenue, up more than 8% compared with 2018, while profit halved to RON5.5 million, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]