PM Orban : Vasilescu’s resignation as head of Romanian Police, a natural gesture
Sep 2, 2020
PM Orban : Vasilescu’s resignation as head of Romanian Police, a natural gesture.
Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday called the resignation of Liviu Vasilescu as chief of the Romanian Police a “natural gesture,” saying that he will speak with the interior minister to identify a professional to fill the vacancy. “A normal resignation, I will discuss with the interior (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]