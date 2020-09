Romania’s forex reserves dip to 35,768 million euros in August

Romania’s forex reserves dip to 35,768 million euros in August. End-August, the forex reserves of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) stood at 35,768 million euros, down by 481 million euros from 36,249 billion euros a month ago, according to data published on Tuesday by the BNR. Inflows recorded in August amounted to 1,36 million euros, representing changes (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]