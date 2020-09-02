PSD excluded four members who were absent at the debate and vote on the censure motion



Senator Roxana Paturca and deputies Adrian Todor, Catalin Radulescu and Dan Ciocan were excluded from the Social Democratic Party (PSD) on Tuesday because they were absent from Parliament’s joint plenary session for the debate and vote on the censure motion. The decision to exclude the four was (...)