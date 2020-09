Footwear Retailer CCC Opens Two New Stores, Reaches 75 Units In Romania

Footwear Retailer CCC Opens Two New Stores, Reaches 75 Units In Romania. Polish footwear retailer CCC, the second largest on the Romanian footwear market, said Wednesday it has opened two new stores in Romania, within the Dambovita Mall shopping center in Targoviste, and within the NEST retail park in Oradea, respectively, reaching a total 75 units on the local (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]