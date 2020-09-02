PwC: Romania Media And Entertainment Industry Seen Inching Up 0.26% To EUR2.61B In 2020 Vs 8% Growth In 2019



The Romanian media and entertainment industry is expected to grow just 0.26% in 2020 to EUR2.61 billion, compared with a growth of over 8% in 2019, but is seen returning to growth starting 2021, at an annual average rate of 6.76% until 2024, according to the 21st edition of PwC Global (...)