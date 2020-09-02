GCS: 1,298 new COVID-19 cases; death toll rises by 40 in 24 hours

GCS: 1,298 new COVID-19 cases; death toll rises by 40 in 24 hours. As many as 1,298 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous report following tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive result. As of Wednesday, 89,891 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania. A total of 38,701 people were declared cured and 11,392 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after testing positive. According to GCS, 1,852,088 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 26,543 were performed in the last 24 hours - 16,521 based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 10,022 upon request. Another 40 people - 27 men and 13 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the total death toll in Romania to 3,721. According to the GCS, all 40 deaths were in patients with comorbidities. As many as 7,147 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised at special healthcare facilities as of Wednesday, including 519 patients in intensive care. In Romania, 9,836 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 5,848 - in institutional isolation. At the same time, 33,553 people are in quarantine at home, and 45 in institutional quarantine. In the last 24 hours, law enforcement bodies issued 759 COVID-19 fines amounting to 191,450 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus stayed constant at 6,590 while the death toll levelled out at 126 as of Wednesday. As many as 675 people were retested and tested positive again. Bucharest City (97) and the counties of Dolj (61), Iasi (61), Brasov (60), Timisoara (60) and Vaslui (59) are the areas with the most newly confirmed COVID-19 cases compared with the previous report. Most of the COVID-19 cases reported in Romania so far are recorded in Bucharest City - 11,198 and in the counties of Suceava - 5,374, Arges - 5,068, Brasov - 4,663, and Prahova - 4,341. AGERPRES (RO - authors: Eusebi Manolache, Mihai Stoica, editors: Georgiana Tanasescu, Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

