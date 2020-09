Holde Agri Registers to Trade on Bucharest Stock Exchange's AeRO Market

Holde Agri Registers to Trade on Bucharest Stock Exchange's AeRO Market. Holde Agri Invest, a Romanian company operating farmland, has been registered in view of trading its shares on the AeRO market of the Bucharest stock exchange under the ticker symbol HAI, the financial supervisory authority said (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]