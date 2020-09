KeysFin: Number Of Newly Established Firms In Romania Drops 31% To 60,634 In Jan-July 2020

The number of newly established companies in Romania dropped 31% on the year to 60,634 firms in January-July 2020, but the trend has tempered compared with the January-April period, when the decline was 47%, per a KeysFin analysis. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]