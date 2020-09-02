Foreign Minister Aurescu visits Israel and Palestine to discuss bilateral relations and latest developments in the Middle East Peace Process

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu is scheduled to pay an official visit to Israel and Palestine today and tomorrow to meet with the prime ministers of the two countries and his counterparts. According to Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE), Aurescu's schedule in Israel includes consultations (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]