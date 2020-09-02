GCS: 1.298 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania, death toll rises by 40



As many as 1,298 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous report following tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday. These are cases (...)