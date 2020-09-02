UDMR's Kelemen: Flight from responsibility explains longing for local autonomy that overcame Government
The chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), has stated that the transferring of decisions from the level of the Government to the level of the local authorities, noted in the recent period, represents a "flight from responsibility".
Present on Wednesday in central Sfantu Gheorghe for the launching of the UDMR Covasna candidates in the local elections, Kelemen Hunor stated that the measures disposed by the Government in the context of the opening of the new school year are "extremely general", and an entire series of decisions are left at the latitude of the local authorities.
"We still don't know what will happen, because these measures are extremely general, things that are known without the intervention of Mr. Tataru: that a mask is mandatory, that you have to wash your hands, that you have to maintain distance. So they brought nothing new, they babbled a bit before starting the school year. (...) But we've noticed something else: the Government has a longing for local autonomy, never before seen. So I thought the world changed, the earth is spinning the other way around, we are giving everything to local authorities, even school, 'you decide, we the Government have no issue here'. A longing so big after local autonomy I have not seen in 30 years. Without giving money, without giving aid, instruments and so forth. The flight from responsibility, the flight from decision-making - with this thing the longing of the Government for local authority can be explained. Okay, but then let's do decentralization, let's give, when the budget is discussed, money for local authorities and I am convinced that next year we will not have such high chaos. But I liked how very, very quickly decisions will be made at the level of the local authorities. When there's a problem, you don't have solutions, when you improvise then you discard responsibility, but in March, in April they wanted to centralize everything, but everything, in healthcare, in education, in the economy, every little thing. Now they see they have no solutions and after six months they throw the decisions to the local authorities," the UDMR leader said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Malina Negrea, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)
