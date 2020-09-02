Senate adopts Declaration regarding violation of fundamental human rights in Belarus

Senate adopts Declaration regarding violation of fundamental human rights in Belarus. Senate has adopted on Wednesday, in unanimity - 124 votes 'for', a declaration regarding the violation of fundamental human rights in the Republic of Belarus, by which the Romanian Parliament manifests its solidarity with the Belarusian people, requests the stop to violence against peaceful protests and believes it necessary to have a "more articulate reaction" on the part of the international community in case the situation does not receive emergency relief. "The Romanian Parliament manifests its solidarity with the Belarusian people and with its aspirations towards freedom, democracy and rule of law, sharing the points of view of the EU and the traditional allies of Romania regarding the worrying developments in the Republic of Belarus. It condemns the use of violence against peaceful protests in the Republic of Belarus and requests the urgent stop to such actions, expresses concern and disapproval towards the situation created following suspicions regarding the incorrect character of elections in the Republic of Belarus. It requests the authorities of the Republic of Belarus respect the right of citizens to participate in public assemblies, to abstain from the illegal or excessive use of force, to free those detained unjustly and to initiate in the shortest time an authentic and substantial political dialogue with the civil society and the opposition in view of relieving the situation," the Declaration adopted by the Senate says. "Parliament believes that, in the eventuality the situation will not know emergency relief, a more articulated reaction on the part of the international community and international organizations is mandatory and must know no delay. We request the Romanian Government and the Romanian President continue to support the initiatives in view of protecting the rights and freedoms of the citizens of Belarus. It (the Senate, ed. n.) believes that any attempt to interfere or to threaten with military involvement or of another nature in support of the current illegitimate regime in Minsk comes against international law, the provisions of international agreements that protect fundamental human rights and peaceful relations between countries," the Declaration adopted by the Senate also reads.AGERPRES(RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Industrial prices in RO keep recovering in July The industrial producer price index in Romania rose by 0.5% in July compared to June, after a 0.8% monthly advance in June, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS). Lower commodity prices pushed the index down by 4.1% during January-May. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ Compared to a year (...)



ForMin Aurescu meets PM Netanyahu, Israeli counterpart on joint gov't session Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday and political consultations with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi to agree on starting preparations for a new joint session of the two national governments in 2021. The two (...)



Study: Romania has 25th most complex economy in the world Romania ranked as the 25th most complex economy in the world (of 133 measured) in 2018, up 13 places compared to 2005, according to this year's edition of the Atlas of Economic Complexity compiled by Harvard University. The index mainly measures the sophistication of the products and services (...)



Polish shoe retailer CCC opens two more stores in Romania Polish retailer CCC, the second-biggest player on the Romanian footwear market, continues to expand in the country with the inauguration of a store in the Dambovita Mall, in Targoviste, and a new unit in the NEST retail park, in Oradea. CCC thus reaches a network of 75 stores locally. (...)



AmRest opens fourth Burger King restaurant in Romania Polish group AmRest, one of the largest European restaurant operators, will open a new Burger King restaurant in Bucharest, in Promenda Mall. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ "We continue our plan by inaugurating the fourth restaurant in Bucharest, this time in the northern area. With this new opening, (...)



RO energy trader diversifies into grain production Romania's Competition Council authorized the transaction through which the energy, gas and petroleum trader Tinmar Group, controlled by local businessman Augustin Oancea, took direct control over the grain producer Intercereal Ialomita, reaching a 94.9% stake. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ Before the (...)



Alpha Bank's profit in Romania plunges in H1 The Romanian subsidiary of Greek group Alpha Bank reported that its gross profit plunged four-fold in the first half of the year (H1) compared to the same period of 2019, to EUR 1.2 mln. Its loan portfolio edged up marginally by 0.9% as of the end of H1 compared to mid-2019, to EUR 2.65 (...)

