Senate adopts Declaration regarding violation of fundamental human rights in Belarus
Sep 2, 2020
Senate has adopted on Wednesday, in unanimity - 124 votes 'for', a declaration regarding the violation of fundamental human rights in the Republic of Belarus, by which the Romanian Parliament manifests its solidarity with the Belarusian people, requests the stop to violence against peaceful protests and believes it necessary to have a "more articulate reaction" on the part of the international community in case the situation does not receive emergency relief.
"The Romanian Parliament manifests its solidarity with the Belarusian people and with its aspirations towards freedom, democracy and rule of law, sharing the points of view of the EU and the traditional allies of Romania regarding the worrying developments in the Republic of Belarus. It condemns the use of violence against peaceful protests in the Republic of Belarus and requests the urgent stop to such actions, expresses concern and disapproval towards the situation created following suspicions regarding the incorrect character of elections in the Republic of Belarus. It requests the authorities of the Republic of Belarus respect the right of citizens to participate in public assemblies, to abstain from the illegal or excessive use of force, to free those detained unjustly and to initiate in the shortest time an authentic and substantial political dialogue with the civil society and the opposition in view of relieving the situation," the Declaration adopted by the Senate says.
"Parliament believes that, in the eventuality the situation will not know emergency relief, a more articulated reaction on the part of the international community and international organizations is mandatory and must know no delay. We request the Romanian Government and the Romanian President continue to support the initiatives in view of protecting the rights and freedoms of the citizens of Belarus. It (the Senate, ed. n.) believes that any attempt to interfere or to threaten with military involvement or of another nature in support of the current illegitimate regime in Minsk comes against international law, the provisions of international agreements that protect fundamental human rights and peaceful relations between countries," the Declaration adopted by the Senate also reads.AGERPRES(RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)
