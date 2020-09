Norofert Turnover Grows 492% on Year in 1H, to RON14.4M

Norofert Turnover Grows 492% on Year in 1H, to RON14.4M. Organic fertilizer producer Norofert Group (NRF.RO) on Wednesday reported a consolidated turnover of RON14.4 million in the first half of 2020, 492% higher on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]