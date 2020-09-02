 
President Iohannis: Monday situation has reached the ridiculous in the Romanian Parliament
President Iohannis: Monday situation has reached the ridiculous in the Romanian Parliament.

President Klaus Iohannis stated that the censure motion initiated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) recorded a "predictable and lamentable" failure, expressing hope that the Social Democrats will understand that politics cannot be done simply by following small party stakes. "These are the real problems of Romania [those represented by the managing of the pandemic - e.n.], and authorities are doing everything possible to find solutions. There are some who, instead of being part of this immense construction effort, are just trying to sabotage and place barriers. I am referring, of course, to the Social Democratic Party. We assisted Monday to a situation reaching the ridiculous in the Romanian Parliament. For more than ten minutes the achievement of the necessary quorum to debate and vote that undue censure motion was awaited. In other words, those that initiated this demarche were not up to ensure the presence in the hall of their own MPs," said the President, in a press conference, at the Cotroceni Palace. He deemed as "cynical and irresponsible" to submit a censure motion in a moment in which all efforts should be channeled to combat the coronavirus pandemic and with a few months before the on-time parliamentary elections. "Now, after the predictable and lamentable failure on Monday, I ask myself who won from all this politicizing talk of the PSD, which simply cannot contain its thirst for power. What solutions can Romanians expect from a party so lacking seriousness that acts politically, not for citizens, but only for their own members. I thank all the parliamentary formations that understood the gravity of the moment that our country is traversing and did not join strictly electoral interests. I hope the Social Democrats take very seriously this lesson and understand that in Romania politics cannot be done as they have been doing for years, following small party stakes," said Iohannis. The President added that some PSD leaders "continue to induce" the idea of a new censure motion that would be submitted in the coming period and urged them to stop "these cynical games, that do nothing but sow distrust and place thus in danger," the efficient combating of the COVID-19 epidemic.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

