Study: Romania has 25th most complex economy in the world

Study: Romania has 25th most complex economy in the world. Romania ranked as the 25th most complex economy in the world (of 133 measured) in 2018, up 13 places compared to 2005, according to this year's edition of the Atlas of Economic Complexity compiled by Harvard University. The index mainly measures the sophistication of the products and services (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]