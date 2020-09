Polish shoe retailer CCC opens two more stores in Romania

Polish shoe retailer CCC opens two more stores in Romania. Polish retailer CCC, the second-biggest player on the Romanian footwear market, continues to expand in the country with the inauguration of a store in the Dambovita Mall, in Targoviste, and a new unit in the NEST retail park, in Oradea. CCC thus reaches a network of 75 stores locally. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]