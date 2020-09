Alpha Bank’s profit in Romania plunges in H1

Alpha Bank’s profit in Romania plunges in H1. The Romanian subsidiary of Greek group Alpha Bank reported that its gross profit plunged four-fold in the first half of the year (H1) compared to the same period of 2019, to EUR 1.2 mln. Its loan portfolio edged up marginally by 0.9% as of the end of H1 compared to mid-2019, to EUR 2.65 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]