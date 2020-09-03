RO Chamber of Commerce closer to getting 46 ha of land in central Bucharest for free



Romania's Chamber of Deputies, as a decision-making body, passed the law by which Romania's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR) receives for free the 46-hectare plot hosting the Romexpo exhibition complex, G4Media reported. The bill provides the land transfer from the state to Romexpo, (...)