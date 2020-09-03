ForMin Aurescu meets PM Netanyahu, Israeli counterpart on joint gov't session

ForMin Aurescu meets PM Netanyahu, Israeli counterpart on joint gov't session. Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday and political consultations with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi to agree on starting preparations for a new joint session of the two national governments in 2021. The two foreign ministers agreed to set up a working group of experts to work on the substantive preparations of the joint governmental meeting in favorite areas of mutual interest, such as agriculture, water management, IT, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, for the identification of concrete co-operation projects. According to a press statement released by Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE), Aurescu also had an extensive exchange of views with Israeli officials on the impact of recent developments in the Middle East, with Aurescu reiterating Romania's support for a "sustainable solution generated by the Peace Process, based on the solution of the two states, Israel and Palestine, coexisting in peace and security, as the only viable option to meet the aspirations on both sides." Aurescu also welcomed the recent announcement of an agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalise relations between the two countries as an important step forward towards promoting lasting peace in the Middle East. Also discussed with senior Israeli officials were other regional issues, with emphasis on the Iranian nuclear file and the situation in Lebanon. At the same time, Aurescu reaffirmed Romania's readiness to support the strengthening of EU co-operation with Israel, reiterating its support for the resumption of EU-Israel Association Council meetings. He mentioned that Romania has consistently advocated, including at EU level, for a lasting solution generated by the Peace Process, for the resumption of direct negotiations between the two sides involved, as well as for the avoidance of unilateral actions. He underscored in this regard the importance of confidence-building measures, which Romania considers necessary and which it supports. In his conversation with Ashkenazi, Aurescu voiced satisfaction with the comprehensive dialogue he had already had with his counterpart, both by telephone and in person at the recent Gymnich meeting of European foreign ministers in Berlin. The head of the Romanian diplomacy reiterated the invitation to his counterpart to pay a visit to Romania, already accepted by the Israeli official. In the meeting, the two ministers signed a programme for collaboration in the areas of education, science, culture, youth and sports designed to contribute to the extension and deepening of co-operation between Romania Israel in these important sectors. Today, Aurescu is scheduled to meet Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, and Minister of Regional Co-operation Ofir Akunis. Minister Aurescu's visit will continue in Ramallah, with meetings with senior Palestinian officials. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

