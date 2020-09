Top Ten Lenders in Romania Make RON2.67B Profit in H1

Top Ten Lenders in Romania Make RON2.67B Profit in H1. The top ten lenders in Romania by assets posted 2.67 billion lei net profit together in the first half, lower than in the first half of 2019, and accounting for 95.3% of the profit of the entire system. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]