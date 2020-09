Top Five Software Companies in Romania Post RON3.2B Revenue in 2019

Top Five Software Companies in Romania Post RON3.2B Revenue in 2019. The five largest software companies in Romania posted 3.2 billion lei (EUR668 million) revenue together in 2019, an increase of 13% on the previous year and RON319 million net profit, ZF has found from the companies’ filings with the Finance (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]