Deloitte Romania and Reff & Associates assisted Haier Tech in the EUR 53 million project for building a household appliances factory in Prahova county. Deloitte Romania and Reff & Associates, the law firm representing Deloitte Legal global network in Romania, provided assistance to Haier Tech, a Romanian company belonging to the Haier Group, in the project for building in Prahova county the first Haier’s refrigeration factory in the European Union. After assisting Haier Tech in obtaining the financing agreement for state aid in December 2019, Deloitte’s Management Consulting practice is now advising Haier Tech in the implementation of the large investment project that exceeds EUR 53 million, for which the state will provide aid of EUR 25 million. [Read the article in HotNews]