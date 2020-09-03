Close to 4% of Romania’s population developed immunity to Covid-19, health minister says

A total of 3.86% of the country's population developed immunity to Covid-19, according to data analyzed by the Public Health Institute (INSP) and the public health departments, Europa FM reported. "The INSP analyzed 7,832 residual serum samples, out of which 303 were positive, showing an