Omniasig Gross Underwritings Up 2% To Over RON600M, Gross Profit Soars 66% To Over RON35M In 1H/2020



Omniasig Gross Underwritings Up 2% To Over RON600M, Gross Profit Soars 66% To Over RON35M In 1H/2020.

Omniasig, the largest company in the local portfolio of Austria’s Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) and the biggest non-RCA insurer in Romania, ended the first half of 2020 with a volume of underwritten gross premiums of over RON600 million, up 2% on the year, and a gross profit of over RON35 (...)