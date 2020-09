Atelierele CFR Grivita Turnover Drops 15% To RON26.8M, Net Profit Threefold Lower To RON1.4M In 1H/2020

Rolling stock maker Atelierele CFR Grivita (ATRD.RO) reported a turnover of RON26.8 million in the first half of 202p, down 15% on the year, and a net profit of RON1.4 million, three times lower than RON4.6 million in the year-earlier (...)