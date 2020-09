Romania’s Five SIFs Hold 10.7% Stake In BRD

Romania’s Five SIFs Hold 10.7% Stake In BRD. Romania’s five regional investment funds (SIFs) held a 10.66% participation in the share capital of BRD, the third largest bank in Romania by assets, which translates into a RON860 million investment, per data from SIF reports. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]