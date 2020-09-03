 
September 3, 2020

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,365 to 91,256
Sep 3, 2020

As many as 1,365 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the previous reporting following the tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday at noon. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Thursday, 91,256 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. A total of 39,275 people were declared cured and 11,619 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after testing positive. According to GCS, 1,876,063 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 23,973 were performed in the last 24 hours - 14,760 based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 9,213 - upon request. Also, since the previous reporting, the results of 2 tests processed before the last 24 hours and submitted by September 3 have been reported. Another 44 COVID-19 patients - 27 men and 17 women - died, bringing the total death toll in Romania to 3,765. According to the GCS, 43 deaths were reported in patients who had comorbidities, while one deceased patient did not have comorbidities. A number of 7,288 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised in the specialist healthcare facilities as of Thursday and 503 patients were in intensive care. In Romania, 9,655 people confirmed with the new coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 5,988 in institutional isolation. Also, 34,217 people are in quarantine at home, and 45 in institutional quarantine. In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 709 COVID-19 fines amounting to 156,701 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of Romanians abroad infected with SARS-CoV-2 reached 6,595, five cases more than in the previous reporting. The death toll of Romanian nationals abroad is stagnant at 126. As many as 751 people retested positive for COVID-19. The city of Bucharest (197) and the counties of Bacau (115), Bihor (64), Iasi (58) and Neamt (56) are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases. Most of the COVID-19 cases reported so far are in Bucharest - 11,395 and in the counties of Suceava - 5,417; Arges - 5,082; Brasov - 4,697, and Prahova - 4,383. AGERPRES (RO - authors: Roberto Stan, Eusebi Manolache, editors: Florin Marin, Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

