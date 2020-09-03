 
COVID-19 reinfection cases reported in Romania
COVID-19 reinfection cases reported in Romania.

Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Thursday in Ploiesti that there are "several" cases of COVID-19 reinfection in Romania that are currently being studied by specialists. "Reinfection is being discussed by scientific groups in the context of possible new strains that have emerged. (...) There are several cases that have been declared [in Romania], but at the moment we are studying them," said Tataru. At the same time, he reiterated that Romania is now in the second phase of the first pandemic wave, on a plateau that hopefully will be maintained given that September will be a busy and difficult month, due to the beginning of the school year, local elections, and also the return of Romanians from holidays. "We are in the second phase of the first pandemic wave. We are on that plateau that I hope to maintain given the rather busy month of September with an increase in the number of daily cases that we expect, that we hope, will be small (...) We are preparing for a rather difficult month both for us, who manage the cases (...) and for those who will contribute to maintaining a state or a situation that we can control," said Tataru. Tataru visited Prahova County with a stop at the County Ambulance Service and to the County Emergency Hospital, given that doctors from the emergency reception unit have repeatedly drawn attention to the fact that the unit is overcrowded, staff is in short supply and so is the equipment used. AGERPRES (RO - author: Anamaria Constantin, editor: Oana Popescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

