September 3, 2020

Romania adds more than 1,300 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, total exceeds 91,000
Romania adds more than 1,300 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, total exceeds 91,000.

Romania reported 1,365 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 91,256 on Thursday, September 3, according to the daily report released at 13:00. Separately, 751 patients retested positive for Covid-19. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ Of the total cases, 39,275 patients recovered, (...)

