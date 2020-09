EC Approves EUR875M Investment for Romania's Sibiu-Pitesti Motorway

The European Commission has approved an investment from the Cohesion Fund worth EUR875.5 million to build the first stage of the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway. This will be the first motorway crossing the Carpathian Mountains.