Romgaz Appoints Daniel Corneliu Pena As Deputy General Manager

Romgaz Appoints Daniel Corneliu Pena As Deputy General Manager. Romania's natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) said Thursday in a stock market report that its Board of Directors appointed Daniel Corneliu Pena to the position of deputy general manager of the company, for a two-month period (with temporary mandate), effective September 2, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]