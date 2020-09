Pablo Larraín’s Ema opens Bucharest International Dance Film Festival

Pablo Larraín’s Ema opens Bucharest International Dance Film Festival. This year’s edition of the Bucharest International Dance Film Festival opens Thursday, September 3, with a screening of Ema, the latest film of Chilean director Pablo Larraín. The film, starring Mariana Di Girolamo and Gael García Bernal, premiered at the 2019 Venice Film Festival. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]