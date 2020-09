NEPI Willing to Buy Romexpo Land in Bucharest

NEPI Willing to Buy Romexpo Land in Bucharest. South-African investment fund NEPI, the biggest shopping mall owner in Romania, said it was willing to buy the 46-hectare land at Romexpo in Bucharest, which the parliament assigned for free to the country's Chamber of Commerce. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]