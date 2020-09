Romania Raises Over RON1.4B Selling 1-Year Bills and 5-Year Bonds

Romania Raises Over RON1.4B Selling 1-Year Bills and 5-Year Bonds. Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised a planned RON400 million selling one-year treasury bills and a more than planned RON1.026 billion selling bonds maturing in July 2025, central bank data showed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]