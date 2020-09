Finance Ministry raises 1.4 bln lei from banks

Finance Ministry raises 1.4 bln lei from banks. The Public Finance Ministry raised on Thursday 1.4 billion lei from banks, through two government bond issues, the National Bank of Romania announced. Thus, the Ministry raised 1.026 billion lei through a 59-month bond issue at an average yield of 3.29 ppa, and another 400 million lei through (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]