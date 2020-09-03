Gov't to adopt normative acts concerning December 6 parliamentary elections

Gov't to adopt normative acts concerning December 6 parliamentary elections. The Government is to adopt in Thursday's meeting the decisions regarding the date of the parliamentary elections and their calendar. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has said that the date of the parliamentary elections will be December 6. "Today we will have to make a very important decision - namely to adopt the Government decisions regarding the elections. Priority is given to the two Government decisions, the one regarding the establishment of the election date and the second decision on the establishment of the election calendar. I see that Mr. [Interior] Minister Vela (...) is prepared with both the two Government decisions and the other two Government decisions in first reading, and then we are due to obtain the approval of the Legislative Council," said Orban at the beginning of the Government Meeting. He added that the Government is obliged by both the Constitution and the law on parliamentary elections to set the date of this election. "According to the law, this decision [regarding the date of the parliamentary elections - ed.n.] must be adopted at least 90 days before the date of the elections, we must also take into account the constitutional provisions which on the one hand say when the current Parliament's term ends, namely on 21 December, and in setting the date we must also take into account the constitutional provision by which the President must convene the newly elected Parliament within a maximum of 20 days from the election date. By corroborating all these constitutional provisions, it is clear that the date of the elections can only be December 6. As such, the draft Government decision that Minister Vela will put on the agenda is the first draft Government decision on the establishment of December 6 as the date of the elections," said the prime minister.AGERPRES(RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]