 
Romaniapress.com

September 3, 2020

Middle East Peace Process's developments, on Minister Aurescu's meeting agenda with Palestinian Premier Shtayyeh
Sep 3, 2020

Middle East Peace Process's developments, on Minister Aurescu's meeting agenda with Palestinian Premier Shtayyeh.

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Thursday made an official visit to Palestine, consultations with Palestine Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh including topics related to analysing the current state of bilateral relations and prospects for cooperation between the two states, as well as the developments of the Middle East Peace Process. According to a release by the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent on Thursday to AGERPRES, Minister Aurescu also met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riad Malki and Minister of Social Development of Palestine Ahmed Majdalani. Bogdan Aurescu is the first foreign minister of an EU member state to visit Ramallah this year after the pandemic started, the MAE added. During the meeting with Prime Minister Shtayyeh, Minister Aurescu stressed the importance Romania attaches to the Romanian-Palestinian bilateral relationship, meaning that he highlighted our country's constant commitment to support, through bilateral programmes, the strengthening of Palestinian institutions, which is a tangible contribution to the solution of the two states. Aurescu recalled Romania's interest in further developing cooperation with Palestine in areas such as economy, education or home affairs. It was also agreed to initiate preparations for a new session of the bilateral Intergovernmental Committee, to take place next year, so that there is sufficient substance for this," the source quoted. Minister Bogdan Aurescu's discussions with Palestinian counterpart Riad Malki gave rise to a review of the Romanian-Palestinian bilateral relations, with a focus on ways of their development, in various sectoral areas of common interest such as education, internal affairs, public and social services. "At the same time, possible projects that could be implemented by the Romanian line ministries with Palestinian institutions were discussed. Romania's openness to the continuation of training programmes in different fields was mentioned as a way of supporting the institutional consolidation process, as well as the possible identification of new such areas. Minister Bogdan Aurescu recalled Romania's constant support for deepening relations between the EU and Palestine. During the talks, the two foreign ministers also discussed issues of the epidemiological situation," the release said. During his meeting with Minister of Social Development Ahmed Majdalani, Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated Romania's support for the process of strengthening Palestinian institutions, also evoking Romania's continued contribution to the UN Agency for Support for Palestinian Refugees in the Middle East (UNRWA). Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a thorough and detailed exchange of views with all Palestinian dignitaries on developments on the Middle East Peace Process in the dynamic regional context. The Romanian official reiterated our country's constant support for the solution of the two states, Israel and Palestine, to coexist in peace and security, stressing the need for direct dialogue between the parties. Minister Aurescu stressed that any positive progress and evolution in the direction of unlocking the Peace Process is for the benefit of both sides, and Romania is open to supporting such steps. Also, during the official visit, Minister Bogdan Aurescu laid, according to the usual protocol on such visits, a wreath at the mausoleum of former Palestinian President Yasser Arafat.AGERPRES(RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

5th anniversary of HQ-MNDSE. Admiral Robert P. Burke: Romania is an important contributor to the security of NATO Romania is an important contributor to the security of the NATO Alliance, especially in a region of such geostrategic significance, head of NATO Allied Joint Force Command Naples Admiral Robert P. Burke said on Friday in Bucharest on the fifth anniversary of the establishment in Romania of the (...)

DSU's Arafat: Defective communication during pandemic put medical workers under maximum pressure Emergency Department (DSU) head Raed Arafat said that the manner of public communication on the COVID-19 pandemic, even within the medical system, has at certain times put enormous pressure on the medical staff, adding that this aspect needs to be analyzed for such pitfalls to be avoided in (...)

ForMin Aurescu:Romania will keep on calling on Belarus authorities to stop repression, start dialogue with opposition Romania will keep on calling on the Belarusian authorities and their supporters to stop repression and intimidation and start a genuine dialogue with the opposition and civil society, to no longer launch ungrounded accusations against neighboring nations and act responsibly for the construction (...)

Deputy PM Turcan: In 9 months, Orban Gov't scored highest post-accession absorption rate of European funds Deputy Prime Minister and first Vice-chairperson of the National Liberal Party Raluca Turcan said on Friday in Mangalia that in nine months of rule, the Orban Government had the highest absorption rate of European funds since Romania’s joining the bloc. “Nine months into 2020, we succeeded in (...)

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1.339 to 92.595, total death toll hits 3.812 As many as 1,339 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the previous reporting following the tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. These are cases of (...)

Transport Minister Bode: Project of the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway stumbling in 2019 across beetle, is certainly moving forward today The Minister of Transport, Lucian Bode, welcomed on Friday the decision of the European Commission, which approved on Thursday financing worth 875.5 million euros for the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway, adding that at present, this “project is certainly moving forward”, given that in 2019 it was (...)

ForMin Aurescu , Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto discuss travel restrictions imposed by Budapest Government The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, stated on Friday, in northwestern Bors, on the occasion of opening the border crossing and control point Bors II – Nagykereki, that he has discussed with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, also present at the event, about the travel (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |