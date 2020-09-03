Middle East Peace Process's developments, on Minister Aurescu's meeting agenda with Palestinian Premier Shtayyeh

Middle East Peace Process's developments, on Minister Aurescu's meeting agenda with Palestinian Premier Shtayyeh. Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Thursday made an official visit to Palestine, consultations with Palestine Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh including topics related to analysing the current state of bilateral relations and prospects for cooperation between the two states, as well as the developments of the Middle East Peace Process. According to a release by the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent on Thursday to AGERPRES, Minister Aurescu also met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riad Malki and Minister of Social Development of Palestine Ahmed Majdalani. Bogdan Aurescu is the first foreign minister of an EU member state to visit Ramallah this year after the pandemic started, the MAE added. During the meeting with Prime Minister Shtayyeh, Minister Aurescu stressed the importance Romania attaches to the Romanian-Palestinian bilateral relationship, meaning that he highlighted our country's constant commitment to support, through bilateral programmes, the strengthening of Palestinian institutions, which is a tangible contribution to the solution of the two states. Aurescu recalled Romania's interest in further developing cooperation with Palestine in areas such as economy, education or home affairs. It was also agreed to initiate preparations for a new session of the bilateral Intergovernmental Committee, to take place next year, so that there is sufficient substance for this," the source quoted. Minister Bogdan Aurescu's discussions with Palestinian counterpart Riad Malki gave rise to a review of the Romanian-Palestinian bilateral relations, with a focus on ways of their development, in various sectoral areas of common interest such as education, internal affairs, public and social services. "At the same time, possible projects that could be implemented by the Romanian line ministries with Palestinian institutions were discussed. Romania's openness to the continuation of training programmes in different fields was mentioned as a way of supporting the institutional consolidation process, as well as the possible identification of new such areas. Minister Bogdan Aurescu recalled Romania's constant support for deepening relations between the EU and Palestine. During the talks, the two foreign ministers also discussed issues of the epidemiological situation," the release said. During his meeting with Minister of Social Development Ahmed Majdalani, Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated Romania's support for the process of strengthening Palestinian institutions, also evoking Romania's continued contribution to the UN Agency for Support for Palestinian Refugees in the Middle East (UNRWA). Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a thorough and detailed exchange of views with all Palestinian dignitaries on developments on the Middle East Peace Process in the dynamic regional context. The Romanian official reiterated our country's constant support for the solution of the two states, Israel and Palestine, to coexist in peace and security, stressing the need for direct dialogue between the parties. Minister Aurescu stressed that any positive progress and evolution in the direction of unlocking the Peace Process is for the benefit of both sides, and Romania is open to supporting such steps. Also, during the official visit, Minister Bogdan Aurescu laid, according to the usual protocol on such visits, a wreath at the mausoleum of former Palestinian President Yasser Arafat.