EconMin Popescu: I desire under Lockheed Martin umbrella we create development poll within RO aeronautic industry. Minister of the Economy, Virgil Popescu, stated on Thursday that he desires to create a development poll under the umbrella of Lockheed Martin within the Romanian aeronautic industry. He participated on Thursday in the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between ROMAERO and Sikorsky, part of the Lockheed Martin group, in view of establishing in Romania a Regional Center for Equipment and Maintenance for Black Hawk Helicopters, for Central Europe. According to the minister, the document creates the conditions to put into application two strategic partnerships that Romania has with the USA and Poland. "I am glad to see today this memorandum of understanding signed to create the conditions to put into application two strategic partnerships that Romania has with the United States of America and with Poland. This potential regional cooperation provided by the Memorandum of Understanding will offer Romania economic strength, long term thinking. I appreciated, also, ROMAERO's invitation to the Romanian aeronautic industry and I assume that Mr. Boicu also referred to IAR Brasov, will continue to refer to Avioane Craiova and to Aerostar Bacau and to all companies and research institutes in the domain, because I desire under the umbrella of Lockheed Martin we create a poll of development within the Romanian aeronautic industry," said Virgil Popescu, on the occasion of the signing of the Memorandum. The Minister of Economy emphasized that this MoU also represents the continuation of a similar document signed two years ago. "Speaking of maturity, what I want to emphasize, also, is that the Memorandum today represents the continuation of a similar document signed two years ago, which shows that we can be wise and coherent from an economic point of view around valuable ideas. This is a message of continuity that should be received by the entire business environment and, we hope, a sign of maturity that we should demonstrate and that we should follow through on in the future," Virgil Popescu also said. He emphasized that the Romanian Government, together with the Presidential Administration, support the defence industry, an important domain for national security, which joins together with economic development, because they are products with high added value. "By such partnerships, we give the signal of a stable state, capable of concluding serious partnership relations, so we are creating an attractive framework for investors. It was a constant preoccupation of President Iohannis and the PNL [National Liberal Party] Government to support and to encourage such domains that develop the economic dimension of the relation with strategic partners, such as the USA and Poland, but also to support the national defence industry, in which we strongly believe," said the Economy Minister. According to the agreement, Romania would host the first regional Black Hawk equipment and maintenance center. Black Hawk, the most widespread multi-role and multi-mission helicopter in the world, would be outfitted at ROMAERO both for military missions, as well as for search and rescue operations, emergency medical services, command and control or official transport. The Black Hawk helicopters will be delivered for finalization by ROMAERO from the factory in PZL Mielec, Poland, the largest production capability of Lockheed Martin outside the USA.AGERPRES(RO - author: Nicoleta Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]