Ambassador Zuckerman: Lockheed - Romaero joint venture is representative of US - Romania security partnership

Ambassador Zuckerman: Lockheed - Romaero joint venture is representative of US - Romania security partnership. Attending today the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between ROMAERO and Lockheed Martin company Sikorsky for the establishment in Romania of a Central European Regional Center for the Fitting out and Maintenance of Black Hawk helicopters, US ambassador in Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman said that the current cooperation between Lockheed Martin and ROMAERO is representative of the security partnership and the extraordinary relationship among the US, Romania and Poland. This joint venture between Lockheed Martin and ROMAERO is representative of our security partnership and the great relationship among the United States, Romania, and Poland. This facility optimizes the ability for the United States to export America's best technology and aircraft to Europe. This ever-increasing export of our technology to our Central and Eastern Europe allies reassures me that our nations will continue to move forward prosperously and with the ability to defend their border integrity. Romania is on the path towards a more capable and ready air presence due to this center that increases the central role of defense. The Black Hawk is as loved by those who rely on it, as it is feared by those who have faced it in battle. It is also used for civilian applications, including for search and rescue purposes. (...) We hope that this center will also help bring skilled jobs to Romania - mechanics and professionals - who understand the Black Hawk and can keep them ready to respond to any crisis at any time, US Ambassador Zuckerman said on the occasion of the signing of the Memorandum. Romania and Poland are linchpins in the defense of Europe's Eastern flank. Sevastopol is only a few hundred kilometers away, as is Tiraspol. The hybrid threats we face are real. (...) Today's signatures make us all more secure, and the American and Romanian companies weigh in their prestige in order to fulfill a promise, Adrian Zuckerman also said. The Sikorsky Black Hawk helicopter is the only multi-role aircraft offered to Romania, produced in Europe according to military standards. ROMAERO is Romania's largest state-owned company in the aerospace and defense industry, which operates in two economic areas: maintenance and repair services for civil and military transport aircraft and industrial production of aerostructures and components. With a century-long experience in the industry, over 900 highly skilled employees and a significant development potential, ROMAERO has the necessary capability to successfully participate in important aerospace and defense programs, nationally and globally. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nicoleta Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]