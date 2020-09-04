Tecau-Rojer duo advances to US Open men's doubles round two

Tecau-Rojer duo advances to US Open men's doubles round two. The Romanian-Dutch pairing Horia Tecau / Jean-Julien Rojer on Thursday advanced to men's doubles round two of the US Open tennis tournament after defeating Marcelo Arevalo (El Salvador) / Jonny O'Mara (Great Britain) 6-7 (3- 7) 6-2 6-4 at the Flushing Meadows arenas in New York. Tecau and Rojer prevailed in two hours and 10 minutes of play. Tecau and his teammate won 50,000 US dollars and 90 ATP doubles points. In round two, Tecau-Rojer will meet top seed Colombians Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah, who defeated Jurgen Melzer (Austria) / Edouard Roger-Vasselin (France) 6-2 6-3. The head-to-head count puts Tecau-Rojer ahead 6-4, with their last duel meeting ending with the victory of the Romanian-Dutch couple last year in the Champions Tournament, 6-2 5-7 10-8. AGERPRES (RO-editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]