Renault turns the Romanian brand Dacia into a business unit to give it more autonomy
Sep 4, 2020
Renault turns the Romanian brand Dacia into a business unit to give it more autonomy.
French carmaker Renault announced on Thursday, September 3, a plan to develop its organization around its brands, grouping them mainly into four business units (BU): Renault, Dacia, Alpine and New Mobility. The objective would be to give each BU an autonomous organization and create a simpler (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]